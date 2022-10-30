Srinagar achieves 93% coverage in distribution of land passbooks

Srinagar: As reform to give further boost to transparency in the service delivery mechanism in the Revenue Department, Srinagar District has achieved over 93.02 coverage under land Passbooks distribution so far.
Officials said as many as 125590 Passbooks have been generated against the total target of 135011 passbooks to be generated.
Speaking in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said rollout of Land Passbooks was a historic milestone in the Revenue Department aimed to promote ease of access to people to the revenue records.
The DC said Land Passbook carries the same evidentiary value as the certified copies of Record-of-Rights for all intents and purposes before Courts and Financial institutions.
The DC also said Land Passbooks issued to every landholder contains entry from the Jamabandi in Revenue Estate, so as to enable the landholder to make its use for availing bank credit and for other matters where Revenue Records are required.
The DC added that each Land Passbook has a unique ID and QR code as an additional security feature, and with the help of QR code any institution, individual or an agency can verify the credentials and authenticity of the Land Pass Book. “It is going to be a tool for redressal of various grievances, litigations, disputes at various forums and for reference”, he added.
Meanwhile, the landowners who receive land Passbooks have expressed their gratitude to the LG administration for providing land Passbooks. They also appreciated the initiative of providing a facility without moving pillar to post for want of Revenue documents.
A revenue official said that Srinagar district holds the top rank with the highest number of Land passbooks distributed among the landowners.