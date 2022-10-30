Srinagar achieves 93% coverage in distribution of land passbooks

Srinagar: As reform to give further boost to transparency in the service delivery mechanism in the Revenue Department, Srinagar District has achieved over 93.02 coverage under land Passbooks distribution so far.

Officials said as many as 125590 Passbooks have been generated against the total target of 135011 passbooks to be generated.

Speaking in this regard, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said rollout of Land Passbooks was a historic milestone in the Revenue Department aimed to promote ease of access to people to the revenue records.