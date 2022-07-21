Srinagar acid attack case | Court records statements of 2 more witnesses

Srinagar: A court here on Thursday recorded the statements of two officials of Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) produced by prosecution as its witnesses in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.

Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, recorded the statements of Ajaz Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad, who are members of the team of FSL called to search the Car and to take the fingerprints from the bottle in which acid was found.

With recording of the statements of the two officials, the total number of witnesses whose statements have been recorded so far has reached 20.