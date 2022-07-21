Srinagar acid attack case | Court records statements of 2 more witnesses

Srinagar: A court here on Thursday recorded the statements of two officials of Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) produced by prosecution as its witnesses in the case related to the acid attack on a 24-year-old woman here in February this year.
Principal Sessions Judge Srinagar, Jawad Ahmad, recorded the statements of Ajaz Ahmad Mir and Imtiyaz Ahmad, who are members of the team of FSL called to search the Car and to take the fingerprints from the bottle in which acid was found.
With recording of the statements of the two officials, the total number of witnesses whose statements have been recorded so far has reached 20.
As the case came up for consideration at noon, the court was already jam-packed and remained so till 5:45 pm.
Advocate Shah Aamir who appeared on behalf of the main accused, Sajid Altaf Rather cross examined both the witnesses.
The Court posted the case for further hearing on July 28.
On February 23, police filed charge sheet against the main accused Sajid Altaf Rather of Buchwara Dalgate and other accused Muhammad Saleem Kumar alias Tota of Mehjoornagar
The Principal Sessions Court Srinagar framed charges against the two accused under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is hearing the case on fast track basis.