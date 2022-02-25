Srinagar acid attack case | Prosecution seeks preliminary assessment of CCL to assess maturity level of juvenile

The APP submitted before JJB that the instant case is of such a nature where the provisions of the law for treating CCL as adult for trial can be squarely invoked in order to bring accused to justice.

“It is therefore prayed that directions may be passed to conduct preliminary assessment of CCL and after such assessment, case may be referred to Children’s Court for trial of CCL in the interests of justice, equity and good conscience,” he submitted before the Board.

He further submitted that CCL is 17-year old as per available records and he may be tried as an adult in Children’s Court after a preliminary assessment of the CCL. The Act for a case of CCL, provides that “who has committed heinous offence and is aged between 16-18 years at the time of occurrence.”