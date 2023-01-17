Srinagar Admin conducts anti-encroachment operations

Srinagar: Continuing anti-encroachment operations in Srinagar District to evict Government Land from the illegal occupants, the District Administration Srinagar today launched a massive anti-encroachment drives in all Tehsils of the District and retrieved over 333 kanals of land including 202 kanals and 9 marlas of State land worth crores from land grabbers.
The anti-encroachment drives were conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad. A team of Revenue and Police Officers/Officials retrieved over 153 kanals of State land from the land grabbers at Palpora Similarly, in a major anti-encroachment drive launched at Lasjan where 51 kanals of Kacharie land was retrieved. In addition, 9 kanals of State land was also evicted from the encroachment. In Khanyar Tehsil 22 Kanals of State land under survey no.3157 was also evicted in the Brain area.
Likewise, in Tehsil North, 47 kanals of Kacharie land was retrieved in Batpora and Gulab Bagh areas under survey no. 515 and 214 respectively by a Revenue Team.
In South Tehsil of the District, 13 kanals of State land under survey no. 159 and 1043,1044 were retrieved from the encroachers at Shivpora and K P Bagh respectively.
Similarly, in Central Shalteng Tehsil over 7 kanals of Kahcharie land and 4 kanals of State land has been evicted in Khushipora and Aramwari areas under survey no. 281, 139 and 141.
In Chanapora Tehsil over 26 kanals of Kahcharie land under survey no. 2521 and 2423 were also evicted from land grabbers in Nowgam area.
The DC Srinagar said anti-encroachment drives will continue in all the parts of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai land encroached by the land grabbers.