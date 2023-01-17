Srinagar Admin conducts anti-encroachment operations

Likewise, in Tehsil North, 47 kanals of Kacharie land was retrieved in Batpora and Gulab Bagh areas under survey no. 515 and 214 respectively by a Revenue Team.

In South Tehsil of the District, 13 kanals of State land under survey no. 159 and 1043,1044 were retrieved from the encroachers at Shivpora and K P Bagh respectively.

Similarly, in Central Shalteng Tehsil over 7 kanals of Kahcharie land and 4 kanals of State land has been evicted in Khushipora and Aramwari areas under survey no. 281, 139 and 141.

In Chanapora Tehsil over 26 kanals of Kahcharie land under survey no. 2521 and 2423 were also evicted from land grabbers in Nowgam area.

The DC Srinagar said anti-encroachment drives will continue in all the parts of the district to retrieve entire State and Kahcharai land encroached by the land grabbers.