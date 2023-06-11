Srinagar Admin conducts surprise inspection of Petrol Pumps

Srinagar: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, surprise inspection of all the Petrol Pumps operating in Srinagar District was conducted in order to ascertain the accuracy and fidelity of fuel Dispensing units, Fuel Quality and all basic facilities mandatory at filling Stations.
The checking of Filling Stations was carried out in all Tehsils of the District by the Joint Teams of the District Administration Srinagar comprising Assistant Controller Legal Metrology, Food Safety Officer, Tehsil Supplies Offices, SHO, under the supervision of Tehsildar concerned. The checking teams inspected over 3 dozen Petrol Pumps across the District.
In South Tehsil of the District nine filling Stations operating at MA Road, Dalgate, Sonwar, Batamaloo, Karan Nagar areas were inspected.
Likewise 12 Petrol Pumps were checked in Central Shalteng Tehsil of the District which include filling Stations at HMT, Zainakote, Hokersar, Bemina, Barthana, Tengpora bypass, Bagh-i-Nandsingh, Shalteng and Qamarwari.
In Panthachowk Tehsil of the District six petrol pumps operating at Sempora, Panthachowk and Pandrethan areas were inspected.
Similarly, in Tehsil North of the District three filling stations operating at Batpora, Zakura and Habak were inspected.
In Khanyar Tehsil of District, two filling stations at Rainawari and Munawrabad were also inspected.
While two Petrol pumps operating at Soura and Baghi-Ali Mardan Khan of Eidgah Tehsil and two Petrol Pumps in Hyderpora and Baghat Barzulla areas of Chanapora Tehsil were also checked.
During the inspection, the delivery test was conducted by test measures of 5-Litres and 10 litres. Filter test for checking adulteration was also carried out and some samples were lifted by the Teams for further examination.
The inspection teams also took stock of the mandatory basic facilities available at the petrol pumps like Free Air facility, Free drinking water, Fire Extinguisher, Toilet facility for Ladies and Gents. Besides random check on delivery of each petrol pump were also checked.
During the drive, few petrol pumps were served notices for not having free drinking water facilities available and were directed to ensure the facility within seven days.
In addition, deficiency on nozzle of some petrol pump was also found which were seized by the inspection team on the spot. The fine to the tune of Rs 10,000 was also imposed on the owner of filling stations operating in Batpora.
The Managements of the Filling Stations were also directed to follow the Oil Marketing Guidelines in letter and spirit.