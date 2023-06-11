Srinagar Admin conducts surprise inspection of Petrol Pumps

Srinagar: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, surprise inspection of all the Petrol Pumps operating in Srinagar District was conducted in order to ascertain the accuracy and fidelity of fuel Dispensing units, Fuel Quality and all basic facilities mandatory at filling Stations.

The checking of Filling Stations was carried out in all Tehsils of the District by the Joint Teams of the District Administration Srinagar comprising Assistant Controller Legal Metrology, Food Safety Officer, Tehsil Supplies Offices, SHO, under the supervision of Tehsildar concerned. The checking teams inspected over 3 dozen Petrol Pumps across the District.

In South Tehsil of the District nine filling Stations operating at MA Road, Dalgate, Sonwar, Batamaloo, Karan Nagar areas were inspected.