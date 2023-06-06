Srinagar Admin organises anti-drug awareness programme

Srinagar: On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad an anti drug awareness programme was organised by District Hub Empowerment of Women Mission Shakti here today The event was held at Government Degree College Hyderpora under Nasha Mukht J&K Abhiyan.

The programme was aimed to highlight the measures needed to be undertaken for the eradication of drug menace from the society. During the programme special focus was laid on the City Colleges as the students studying in different colleges are the most vulnerable age group with regard to drug menace.