Srinagar Admin organises workshop on UDYAM Registration for MSMEs

Srinagar: In order to sensitise Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Unit Holder and other stakeholders about the benefits of UDYAM Registration, the District Administration Srinagar Thursday organised an awareness workshop on UDYAM Registration for MSMEs here.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad was the Chief Guest on the occasion who also kick-started the Employment Generation Campaign “Swarozgar Utsav” for providing gainful self-employment to youth of the District.

On the occasion, the DC handed over sanction letters to the tune of Rs 2.77 crore among 47 beneficiaries of Srinagar District under different self-employment schemes for setting up business Units.

The workshop witnessed a huge participation from the MSME Unit Holders of Industrial Estates of Srinagar District.

While General Manager DIC, Chief Planning Officer, Lead District Manager, Cluster Head J&K Bank, representatives from all Banks operating in Srinagar District.