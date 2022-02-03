Srinagar Admin reaches out to acid attack survivor

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad along with Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal Thursday visited SMHS Hospital to oversee the medical treatment levels to the 24-year old acid attack survivor.

During the visit, the DC and SSP interacted with the parents of the acid attack victim. Expressing anguish at the incident, the DC and SSP conveyed their solidarity to the victim and her family in this hour of pain.