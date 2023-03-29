Srinagar administration launches crackdown on illegal profiteering in city markets

Srinagar: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad the District, the special market checking teams of District Administration Srinagar Wednesday launched an intensified market checking in all markets.

The objective was to crackdown on illegal profiteering and black marketing to control prices of food items and ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards.

The checking squads headed by SDMs with Tehsildars of Srinagar South, Eidgah, Shalteng, Panthachowk, Srinagar North, Chanapora and Khanyar Tehsils conducted intensive market checking in Sonwar, Dalgate, Drugjan, Lal Chowk, Rawalpora, Sanat Nagar, Channapora, Hyderpora, Eidgah, Panthachowk, Zewan, Bemina, Nishat, Harwan, Khanyar and other adjoining markets of the City and took action against dozens erring shopkeepers.