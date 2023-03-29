Srinagar administration launches crackdown on illegal profiteering in city markets

Srinagar: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad the District, the special market checking teams of District Administration Srinagar Wednesday launched an intensified market checking in all markets.
The objective was to crackdown on illegal profiteering and black marketing to control prices of food items and ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards.
The checking squads headed by SDMs with Tehsildars of Srinagar South, Eidgah, Shalteng, Panthachowk, Srinagar North, Chanapora and Khanyar Tehsils conducted intensive market checking in Sonwar, Dalgate, Drugjan, Lal Chowk, Rawalpora, Sanat Nagar, Channapora, Hyderpora, Eidgah, Panthachowk, Zewan, Bemina, Nishat, Harwan, Khanyar and other adjoining markets of the City and took action against dozens erring shopkeepers.
During the drive huge fine of Rs 3.53 lakh was imposed on erring shopkeepers for failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expiry products, besides indulging in practices of profiteering and overcharging. The large quantity of expired food products and rotten vegetables,fruits were also destroyed on the spot.
During the drive, a Restaurant was sealed in for not maintaining proper hygiene besides found in overcharging. Similarly, two shops including a Grocery and Bakery outlet were also sealed for violating norms.
The Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar in this regard has asked the market checking teams to continue the drive to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards with sufficient availability of consumables in wake of ongoing Holy month of Ramadhan.