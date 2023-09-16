Srinagar areas reel under darkness

Srinagar: Several areas of the summer capital are reeling under darkness as Zainakote grid station has developed snag while the authorities said that the men are on job to restore electricity at earliest.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), some of the areas including Chattabal, Safa Kadal and other adjacent localities have been without electricity for the last couple of hours.

Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Javed Yousuf Dar said that Zainakote grid station has developed a snag and the restoration process has already been started in this regard.