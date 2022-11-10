Srinagar areas reel under darkness amid unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar: Unscheduled power cuts are taking a heavy toll on people in several areas of the summer capital from the past several days.
Residents of various Uptown and Downtown areas said that for the past few days, the power supply is snapped multiple times without any schedule.
“With the onset of winter, we are again facing unscheduled power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply is important to keep life moving in winter,” said Mudasir Ahmed from Safa kadal area.
Meanwhile, dozens of areas that get power supply from the Burzahama Hazratbal receiving station said that the power cuts have made their life miserable.
“The power supply from Burzahama receiving station has been erratic for the past few weeks. There are over a dozen of areas that depend on the receiving station. We hope the authorities will look into the issue and address it without any delay,” said Talib Ahmad from Gousia Colony, Burzahama.
The locals from Srinagar outskirts said that due to the unscheduled power cuts, they are unable to carry out their tasks as the electricity is snapped without any schedule.
“In today’s era, there should be an uninterrupted power supply given the cold weather conditions. Now if the Power Development Department wants to curtail, there should be a proper schedule and it should be minimum so that people won’t suffer. It gets dark early in winter and amid the growing canine population in Srinagar, we fear to venture outside in dark. We hope that authorities will look into it,” said Adil Ahmed, a local from Hazratbal.
Chief Engineer KPDCL, Javaid Yousuf Dar said that they are keeping the curtailments very low in Srinagar. He said that due to increasing power demand some areas face curtailment.
“We will issue the curtailment schedule by the 15th of this month so that people won’t suffer. We have also made various progress in power supply across Kashmir and in Srinagar. We hope that people will enjoy a better power supply this winter. We are also finishing various augmentation and other projects in Hazratbal outskirts and Harwan which will improve the power supply in these areas,” Dar said.