Srinagar areas reel under darkness amid unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar: Unscheduled power cuts are taking a heavy toll on people in several areas of the summer capital from the past several days.

Residents of various Uptown and Downtown areas said that for the past few days, the power supply is snapped multiple times without any schedule.

“With the onset of winter, we are again facing unscheduled power cuts. Uninterrupted power supply is important to keep life moving in winter,” said Mudasir Ahmed from Safa kadal area.

Meanwhile, dozens of areas that get power supply from the Burzahama Hazratbal receiving station said that the power cuts have made their life miserable.

“The power supply from Burzahama receiving station has been erratic for the past few weeks. There are over a dozen of areas that depend on the receiving station. We hope the authorities will look into the issue and address it without any delay,” said Talib Ahmad from Gousia Colony, Burzahama.