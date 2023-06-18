Srinagar artists cash on wedding season to earn their livelihood

“I am making customised Nikah Namas and wedding cards, which are now getting popular. Since this graphics art is particularly associated with weddings, this season is our main business time. I am a professional graphic designer, and I thought of taking my skill beyond traditional Nikah Namas, gift cards, and wedding cards and using my skill for the same. With ease through online platforms and social media, I am reaching out to my customers and making these special customized things for weddings which are loved by people, especially by the couples,” said Afifa adding that it is helping her to earn livelihood in a work-from-home mode.

As graphic designers like Afifa are using graphic designing to create customised gifts, artists like Safura Hameed, a 3D Calligrapher, is using her skill to utilise her creativity and other wedding art pieces using resin and other solid materials.

“I started by learning the basics of calligraphy, like the use of qalam. I first make the base by qalam and then I prepare the clay-like material, which I paste on the base, and make the same calligraphy in 3D with my hands. The material is durable, non-toxic, and waterproof. I make a couple of name frames and other gift items using the material and resin, and during the wedding season, the demand is high,” said Safura from Hazratbal.