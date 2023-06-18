Srinagar artists cash on wedding season to earn their livelihood

Srinagar: Amid peak wedding season, many solo artists from the summer capital like calligraphers, Graphic designers, and embroidery artists, are cashing on the opportunity. These artists say that with the growing trend of making customised art pieces and other products, the demand for their art has seen a jump.
These artists from different parts of Srinagar make couple gift frames on calligraphy, Nikah Nama boxes, and wedding gifts made on embroidery work. In addition to making these art pieces for young couples who are getting married, many people are buying this art to gift their loved ones at weddings and other occasions.
Afifa Makhdoomi, a freelance graphic designer from Srinagar, said that with the start of wedding season in early May, many young couples placed orders for such art pieces.
“I am making customised Nikah Namas and wedding cards, which are now getting popular. Since this graphics art is particularly associated with weddings, this season is our main business time. I am a professional graphic designer, and I thought of taking my skill beyond traditional Nikah Namas, gift cards, and wedding cards and using my skill for the same. With ease through online platforms and social media, I am reaching out to my customers and making these special customized things for weddings which are loved by people, especially by the couples,” said Afifa adding that it is helping her to earn livelihood in a work-from-home mode.
As graphic designers like Afifa are using graphic designing to create customised gifts, artists like Safura Hameed, a 3D Calligrapher, is using her skill to utilise her creativity and other wedding art pieces using resin and other solid materials.
“I started by learning the basics of calligraphy, like the use of qalam. I first make the base by qalam and then I prepare the clay-like material, which I paste on the base, and make the same calligraphy in 3D with my hands. The material is durable, non-toxic, and waterproof. I make a couple of name frames and other gift items using the material and resin, and during the wedding season, the demand is high,” said Safura from Hazratbal.
Sufura, who sells her 3D art online, takes help from social media to make her art reach others.
Many other artists are using their embroidery art using thread and cloth. These artists like Ghousia Mir are also cashing on the wedding season and selling this art online.
“I am making calligraphy using thread on cloth which has been liked by all my customers, and I am getting orders for the same during this wedding season. After I got enough expertise in making calligraphy and other designs using thread, I set up my Instagram page, and my close friends and family were my first customers. Later on, with the help of social media and good word of mouth, I gained more customers and tried to improve my artwork,” Ghousia said.
In addition to calligraphy using thread, the young entrepreneur is known for making floral designs, pictures of religious places, wall hangings, and even cartoon characters by using thread on hoops. “Most of people are buying it to gift people on special occasions, including weddings,” she said.
With the rise in sales of such art pieces amid the wedding season, these artists are cashing in on this season and earning their livelihood.