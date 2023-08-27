Srinagar clinches spot among Top Ranking Cities under Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan -2023

Srinagar: In one more major recognition, Srinagar District has clinched a spot among Top Ranking Cities of India under Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan -2023 (Clean Air Survey) conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board, Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MEFCC) under its National Clean Air Programme.

The Srinagar has achieved the milestone in the category of Cities with a population exceeding 10 lakhs by scoring 4th Rank across the Country with Indore Ist rank, Agra 2nd and Thane City 3rd rank. While Bhopal City of Madhya Pradesh has achieved 5th rank under Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan -2023.

The Srinagar City has been judged on the basis of the steps initiated by the District Administration to improve air quality under National Clean Air Programme(NCAP).