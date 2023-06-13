Srinagar Club condoles demise

Srinagar: The functionaries of Srinagar Club have condoled the demise of the sister of its member Hakim Shawkat Ali and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

'Our esteemed club members are informed about the unfortunate and untimely demise of the sister of Hakim Shawkat Ali (Srinagar Club Member).The noble lady left for her heavenly abode yesterday• The Executive Committee and all members of the club extend heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family, and share their loss and pray to God to grant eternal peace, to the departed soul and tolerance to the bereaved family, to bear the pain and loss caused by her departure," Honorary Secretary Srinagar Club said in a statement.