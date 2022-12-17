Srinagar Craft Safari traverses historic Aali Kadal

Shabir Ahmad Hagroo who has been running the hundred year old shop at Aali Kadal has been needling magic on the cloth mostly used for pherans, which is a must in almost every bride’s trousseaus was the next stop for today’s team. Shabir has inherited the craft from his father and is practicing it for the last 30 years. He has not only mastered the artwork but has also excelled in making traces of motifs that are used to create marvels on the fabric, it said.

The safari continued to the Aali Kadal Ghat, a hub of craft richness and skill preserved by the master craftsmen for centuries. The art of washing Pashmina, which involves a delicate process exhibited by the local families who have been associated with the process from over the centuries. People associated with the craft believe that it is the waters of Jhelum which give the dreamlike texture of Kashmir Pashmina and infuses life into the dyed Pashmina of myriad colours. The kaleidoscopic dance of the hanging pashmina are a common sight and act as a delight for the eyes every morning.

The traditional silverware with intricate artwork has always found a great favour in the international market along with its increasing popularity in the domestic market. The intrinsic items of silverware were appreciated by all at the unit of Ghulam Ahmad Banday and his family. The artwork on silver item covers a wide range of silver items. Popular among them are Quran cases, dry fruit boxes, flower vases, chinars, ornamental picture-frames, cigarette cases, tumblers and others.

“At S.R Gunj the team admired the entire area which is associated with the copperware craft, however, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat who was the culminating craftsman in today’s safari is a well-known craftsman and has a reputation for creating one of the most beautiful copper items. With a vast experience spanning over two decades, he has perfected his skills to a level where he is able to engrave unique designs and has earned a name for himself,” the statement said.

Since Srinagar city being listed in the UNESCO’s list of creative cities the department of Handicrafts and Handloom has amplified the work on the revival of the heritage and culture of Kashmir.

Speaking to the team, Director Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir Mahmood Ahmad Shah strengthened the commitment of the department to combat the machine-made crafts for which the department will be starting GI tagging and QR based labelling of the handmade products.

“To strengthen the handmade crafts, artisans and crafts there is a need to work more towards regaining trust among customers and create awareness so that genuine, handmade and GI-tagged Kashmir products are sold by traders and bought by customers instead of cheaper, machine-made copies,” he said.