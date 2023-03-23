Srinagar district bags Gold Medal at National level in TB Elimination

Srinagar: In a significant achievement in the National TB Elimination Programme(NTEP) District Srinagar has been selected for the Gold Award among few other Districts in the country.

The selection for Gold Award has been made by the Central TB Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India.

In its efforts to eliminate Tuberculosis globally, United Nations & WHO kept 2030 as target year which has been revised by India to elimination by year 2025 keeping in view the robust TB elimination mechanism in the country. In order to certify TB Elimination in the country, sub national certification (SNC) mechanism was adopted involving the central TB division of ministry of health and family welfare, WHO, ICMR-NIRT and IAPSM who worked on it since 2020.