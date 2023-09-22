Srinagar Food Safety Teams inspects City markets

Srinagar: On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, a team of Food Safety Department Srinagar on the eve of Eid-e-Milad un Nabi (SAW) conducted special drives in various markets of Srinagar City.

The drives were conducted to check the hygiene practices adopted and quality of food items by the Food Business Establishments.

During the market checking drives conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Food Safety(Designated Officer under FSSA Srinagar), Yameen ul Nabi in and around Hazratbal area, Bemina and Qamarwari, Mobile Food Testing Van was put in place to check the quality of ready to Eat Food. 40 samples of Ready to Eat Food were tested in Mobile Food Testing Van on the spot.

The Food Safety Department Srinagar also inspected food Canteens at JVC and Children Hospital Bemina. The checking teams also lifted about 14 surveillance samples and 6 legal samples were also sent for analytical purposes. In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar has asked the Food Safety Department and other Market Checking teams to continue the drive in City markets to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the Food Safety Standards and Quality.