Srinagar Mayor lays foundation stone for 2 Community Centers

During the inaugural functions of the community centers, the Mayor reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the masses. He expressed his delight in meeting the popular demand of the Chattabal and Noor Bagh inhabitants by providing them with these much-needed facilities. The community centers will serve as essential hubs for various social and recreational activities.

The local population of Chattabal and Noor Bagh wholeheartedly welcomed this development and expressed their gratitude to the Mayor and Vice Chairman SDA for their dedication and efforts in making these community centers a reality.

The inhabitants believe that these centers will not only cater to their immediate needs but also contribute to the overall progress and prosperity of the local area.