Srinagar Mayor lays foundation stone for 2 Community Centers

Srinagar: The Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu accompanied by concerned Corporators and Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), Haris Ahmad Handoo along with senior officials from SDA, today laid the foundation stone for two community centers in Chattabal and Rakh Colony Noor Bagh, here.
The construction of these centers, with a budget of 2.95 Crores and 2.23 Crores respectively, marks the fulfillment of a long-standing demand from the local population.
During the inaugural functions of the community centers, the Mayor reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to the welfare of the masses. He expressed his delight in meeting the popular demand of the Chattabal and Noor Bagh inhabitants by providing them with these much-needed facilities. The community centers will serve as essential hubs for various social and recreational activities.
The local population of Chattabal and Noor Bagh wholeheartedly welcomed this development and expressed their gratitude to the Mayor and Vice Chairman SDA for their dedication and efforts in making these community centers a reality.
The inhabitants believe that these centers will not only cater to their immediate needs but also contribute to the overall progress and prosperity of the local area.