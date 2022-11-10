Srinagar Mayor refutes allegation of SCF

Srinagar: Mayor of Srinagar Thursday refuted the allegations of Srinagar Corporators Front (SCF) regarding the purchase of vehicles under the SBM component of Swachh Bharat Mission urban by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) without the prior approval of SMC’s Executive Committee.
In a statement issued here, Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu while referring to a news item ‘SMC Corporators Front writes to ACB: Alleges purchase of vehicles without Executive Committee approval’ published by Greater Kashmir on November 6 sought to clarify that the purchase of vehicles to the tune of Rs 27.33 crore had been done under the centrally-sponsored project Swatch Baharat Mission (Urban) approved by the Government of India (GoI) with the subsequent approval of 8th UT-Level Apex Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary on July 30, 2022.
He said that such projects do not usually need the approval of the Executive Committee of the SMC when it had already been approved by the GoI and UT's Apex Committee.
Mattu said that the sanction had been accorded for the purchase of this machinery equipment vide government Order No 45-JKUT (HUD) of 2022 dated March 30, 2022.
He said that the authorisation for the purchase of the machinery had been conveyed by the Commissioner SMC in favour of the Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department vide office letter No SMC/Plg/22-23/1144-52 dated August 22, 2022, for proper e-tendering after fulfillment of all codal formalities in a transparent manner.
Mattu said that Assistant Director Khurshid Ahmad Makhdoomi had retired on June 30, 2022, well before the approval of this project by the 8th UT-Level Apex Committee.
He threatened that it had been recommended that the people defaming the prestige and position of dignitaries and senior officers would be strictly dealt with under the law as per the recent circular instructions of the General Administration Department.
Mattu said that he wondered how such fake and fictitious news had been carried without ascertaining facts and figures.
On November 6, Greater Kashmir, while keeping media ethics in mind, had given space to the press statement issued by the SCF in which they had alleged that the vehicles had been purchased without the approval of the SMC’s Executive Committee.