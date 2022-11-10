Srinagar Mayor refutes allegation of SCF

Srinagar: Mayor of Srinagar Thursday refuted the allegations of Srinagar Corporators Front (SCF) regarding the purchase of vehicles under the SBM component of Swachh Bharat Mission urban by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) without the prior approval of SMC’s Executive Committee.

In a statement issued here, Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu while referring to a news item ‘SMC Corporators Front writes to ACB: Alleges purchase of vehicles without Executive Committee approval’ published by Greater Kashmir on November 6 sought to clarify that the purchase of vehicles to the tune of Rs 27.33 crore had been done under the centrally-sponsored project Swatch Baharat Mission (Urban) approved by the Government of India (GoI) with the subsequent approval of 8th UT-Level Apex Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary on July 30, 2022.

He said that such projects do not usually need the approval of the Executive Committee of the SMC when it had already been approved by the GoI and UT's Apex Committee.