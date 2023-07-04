Srinagar Mayor visits Pantha Chowk Yatra camp

Srinagar: Mayor of Srinagar, Junaid Azim Mattu along with Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Athar Aamir Khan Tuesday visited Pantha Chowk Yatra Camp to review the arrangements made by the authorities for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

The Mayor inspected the camp to assess the facilities and infrastructure available. He took note of the cleanliness, sanitation, and overall maintenance of the camp, paying close attention to the arrangements made for the comfort and convenience of the yatries.

During the visit, Mattu engaged in discussions with the officials present, gathering insights into the challenges faced and the measures taken to address them. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a high standard of hygiene and cleanliness to ensure the well-being of the yatries.

Mattu expressed his satisfaction with the efforts put forth by the authorities. He acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the SMC officials in making the necessary arrangements for the yatra. He also appreciated their commitment to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for the pilgrims.

Furthermore, the Mayor assured the officials of his continued support and urged them to remain vigilant in their duties. He stressed the significance of effective coordination between different departments to address any issues that may arise during the yatra. The Mayor was accompanied by senior officials from the SMC during the visit.