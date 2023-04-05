Srinagar Police crack blind murder case

Following his identification and leads in investigation a case under FIR No. 48/23 under Section 302 IPC was registered at Police Station Nowgam.

It said a team of Police Station Nowgam headed by the SHO Nowgam have been conducting a thorough investigation into the case, making use of available evidences to identify and track down the suspects.

‘The accused Mohd Waseem Shiekh has been arrested for helping the other two accused for disposing off the body by ferrying it in a sumo vehicle from their rented accommodation at Palpora Sonwar to Tengan. The instant Sumo has been identified and seized in the instant case.

Further investigation of the case is going on,” the statement added.