Srinagar Police crack theft case in Downtown

Srinagar: Srinagar Police achieved success today when a massive consignment of stolen goods was unearthed and seized in the Downtown area here today.
Police said in connection with the reported incidents of theft in and around Downtown Srinagar since last several weeks, Police Post Banmohalla of Police Station MR Gunj today met with massive success when two thieves were apprehended by police and huge storage of stolen goods worth lakhs were recovered.
The stolen goods include blankets, electronic gadgets and other items including eatables. Police had been in the lookout for tracing these incidents of thefts and after analysis of CCTV footage and leads by traders. Police finally managed to nab the thieves.
“The arrested accused have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Peer son of Ghulam Hassan Peer R/o Chokibal Kupwara, Mukhtar Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat R/o Qaziyar Zaina Kadal. The investigation has been set into motion and it is expected in the coming days this will lead to more recoveries and arrests. Citizens who can afford are kindly requested to install CCTVs at their shops, business establishments and houses as this greatly helps in solving crimes like thefts,” police said.
Superintendent of Police (North) Raja Zuhaib urged people and traders to install CCTVs in their homes and shops. “Before keeping any domestic help, driver or chowkidar, people must ensure their character is verified from the local police station. J&K Police is for people and committed to ensure their security,” SP North added.
Meanwhile, Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee led by chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah expressed gratitude to J&K Police especially SP North Raja Zuhaib for cracking the case. He also hailed efforts of DSP Burhan, SHO Zaheer and other police officers in nabbing the thieves.