Srinagar Police crack theft case in Downtown

Srinagar: Srinagar Police achieved success today when a massive consignment of stolen goods was unearthed and seized in the Downtown area here today.

Police said in connection with the reported incidents of theft in and around Downtown Srinagar since last several weeks, Police Post Banmohalla of Police Station MR Gunj today met with massive success when two thieves were apprehended by police and huge storage of stolen goods worth lakhs were recovered.

The stolen goods include blankets, electronic gadgets and other items including eatables. Police had been in the lookout for tracing these incidents of thefts and after analysis of CCTV footage and leads by traders. Police finally managed to nab the thieves.