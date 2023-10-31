Srinagar Police observe National Unity Day

Srinagar: Police observed the National Unity Day (Rashtriya Ekta Divas) to commemorate the birth anniversary of the ''Iron Man of India", Sardar Vallabhai Patel by organising various events across the district.

In honour of Sardar Patel's enduring legacy, Srinagar Police organised Rashtriya Ekta Pledge ceremony across police units of the district.

The police officials of the district took the Unity pledge with the aim to solemnly uphold the unity, integrity and security of the Nation and to spread the message of secularism, patriotism and unity across the Nation.

The Unity pledge was administered to the officials by DySP DAR in DPL and DySP HQ in DPO.

In addition, Srinagar Police also organised a 1-km run themed “Run for Unity” from the iconic Ghanta Ghar, Lal Chowk to Sher-e-Kashmir Park.

Around 400 people including students of different schools and colleges showed enthusiatic participation in the race.

The race was flagged off by SSP Srinagar Ashish Kumar Mishra, Zonal SPs of the district and other territorial officers were also present.

The run ended with officers and participants taking the Unity pledge to uphold values of secularism, unity and security of the Nation.

Moreover, participation certificates were also distributed among the participants. Observance of National Unity Day serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of Srinagar Police to instill a sense of unity and patriotism in the community.