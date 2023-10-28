Srinagar Police organise cultural programme

Srinagar: In observance of Police Flag Day 2023, Srinagar Police organised a cultural programme at J&K Police Public School, Bemina today.
The aim of the event was to eulogise the valour, dedication and sacrifice of the police personnel of J&K Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
The ceremony was marked by heartfelt tributes and acknowledgement of the invaluable contribution of J&K Police in the service of the Nation.
The students and teachers showcased solidarity and respect for the valiant efforts and sacrifices of J&K Police martyrs, through their enthusiastic participation in the event.
The Chief Guest of the event was Snehal Sharma and Snigdha Singh was the Guest of Honour. SP West and SDPO West expressed gratitude for the presence of the dignitaries and the unwavering support from the students, emphasising the school’s commitment in instilling values of respect and honour for law enforcement in our society.