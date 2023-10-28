Srinagar Police organise cultural programme

Srinagar: In observance of Police Flag Day 2023, Srinagar Police organised a cultural programme at J&K Police Public School, Bemina today.

The aim of the event was to eulogise the valour, dedication and sacrifice of the police personnel of J&K Police who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony was marked by heartfelt tributes and acknowledgement of the invaluable contribution of J&K Police in the service of the Nation.

The students and teachers showcased solidarity and respect for the valiant efforts and sacrifices of J&K Police martyrs, through their enthusiastic participation in the event.