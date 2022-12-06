Srinagar Police recover kidnapped minor girl in less than 24 hours

Srinagar: Police today recovered a minor kidnapped girl within 24 hours of the incident.

“On 5.12.2022, Police Station Pantha Chowk received a written complaint from one person (details withheld) to the effect that his minor daughter who left home for school has not returned home after school hours. On this case FIR NO. 132/2022 U/S 363 IPC was registered in Police Station Pantha Chowk and investigation was taken up,” Police said in a statement.

“During the course of Investigation a Police team headed by SHO Pantha Chowk Insp Syed Owais Geelani was constituted under the supervision of incharge SDPO Pantha Chowk Shivam Siddharth IPS. During the investigation , using technical analysis of a suspect number, a Police team of Police Station Pantha Chowk was rushed to Bomai Sopore from where the kidnapped girl was recovered and the accused, who is a juvenile (name withheld), involved in the commission of crime was arrested within 24 hours. After completing the legal formalities the girl was handed over to her parents,” the statement added.