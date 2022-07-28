Srinagar Police to ensure grievance redressal on daily basis

Srinagar: With an aim to reach out the general masses for redressal of their grievances, Srinagar Police on Thursday announced that it will be exclusively available to public on daily basis between 12 noon to 2 pm.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Srinagar Police wrote; “As part of citizen centric policing, 12 noon to 2 PM every day has been exclusively kept for public grievance redressal at Distt Police Hq, Shergari. Herein SSP Srinagar personally interacts with visitors, in case of his unavailability, DySP HQ (PRO) hears grievances for redressal.”