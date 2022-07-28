Srinagar Police to ensure grievance redressal on daily basis

Srinagar: With an aim to reach out the general masses for redressal of their grievances, Srinagar Police on Thursday announced that it will be exclusively available to public on daily basis between 12 noon to 2 pm.
Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Srinagar Police wrote; “As part of citizen centric policing, 12 noon to 2 PM every day has been exclusively kept for public grievance redressal at Distt Police Hq, Shergari. Herein SSP Srinagar personally interacts with visitors, in case of his unavailability, DySP HQ (PRO) hears grievances for redressal.”
In a preceding tweet, the Police wrote; “Thana Diwas is being organised at different police stations of Srinagar District. Major stakeholders in society including youth clubs, NGOs, Shopkeeper unions & respectables of society are participating. The aim is to ensure citizen centric policing in Capital city of Srinagar.”