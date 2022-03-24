Srinagar qualifies for Sub National Certification for reduction in TB

Srinagar: Srinagar has qualified for Sub National Certification for reduction in TB.

This was stated during a function organised by the District Tuberculosis (TB) Control Society, Srinagar, Department of Health Services Kashmir at Govt Dental College, Srinagar to observe World Tuberculosis Day.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad was the chief guest while Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar was the guest of honour.