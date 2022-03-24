Srinagar qualifies for Sub National Certification for reduction in TB

Srinagar: Srinagar has qualified for Sub National Certification for reduction in TB.
This was stated during a function organised by the District Tuberculosis (TB) Control Society, Srinagar, Department of Health Services Kashmir at Govt Dental College, Srinagar to observe World Tuberculosis Day.
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Assad was the chief guest while Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Qazi Sarwar was the guest of honour.
“Our TB elimination score is 91.22 percent which is higher than guidelines of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Plan which is fixed at 80 percent hence district Srinagar qualifies for Sub National Certification,” he said.
The Sub National Certification is an initiative to mark the progress of districts, states and UTs towards the TB free status which was initiated in 2020 to achieve the target of TB free India by 2025.