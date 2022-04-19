Srinagar reels under unscheduled power cuts

Srinagar: Unscheduled power cuts from past over a week are taking heavy toll on people in the summer capital.

Residents of various Uptown and Downtown areas said power supply is snapped for hours especially during Sehri and Iftar times causing inconvenience to them.

“During the holy month of Ramadhan, authorities used to ensure uninterrupted power supply. It is ironical that this time we are reeling under darkness,” said Amir Rashid, a resident of Downtown.

Meanwhile, dozens of areas that get power supply from Burzahama Hazratbal receiving station said that power cuts has hit their normal life. They said that for the past few weeks the issue has worsened.