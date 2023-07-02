Srinagar remains on top of tourists' itinerary

Srinagar: Summer capital Srinagar continues to captivate the hearts and minds of tourists from around the world, despite newer attractions being added every year for the explorers and leisure seekers.

Known for its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warm hospitality, Srinagar has long remained on top of travelers' itineraries.

Despite the challenges posed by high travel and boarding costs Srinagar is a must-visit destination for those seeking an immersive and unforgettable experience, tourism operators and planners say. Nihal Sharma, a tourist from Mumbai, shared his experience, saying, "Visiting the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar was like stepping into a dream. The meticulously manicured gardens, vibrant flowers, and the backdrop of the majestic Himalayas created a surreal and serene ambiance”. Sharma summed up his experience by saying, "Srinagar is a destination that surpasses all expectations. Its natural beauty, architectural wonders, and warm hospitality create an unforgettable journey that lingers in your memories long after you leave."