Srinagar reports more corruption cases in J&K in 2022

Srinagar: Srinagar has reported more corruption cases compared to other districts of J&K in the past seven months, officials said.

Every fourth case of graft or misuse of official position was reported from the city during this period, they said.

According to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), a total of 94 graft cases were registered from January 1, 2022, till date.

Of these, 24 cases were registered in Srinagar district alone. The ACB police station in Srinagar, which also covers graft cases in Ganderbal and Budgam districts, had a total of 32 cases in the corresponding period.