Srinagar Ring Road | HC orders to pay 20% extra compensation to landowners

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has held that all land required for construction of the Srinagar Ring Road is required to be acquired in keeping with the National Highways Act, 1956 even as it ordered to pay additional compensation of 20% to those whose land has been acquired for the project.

Observing that the Srinagar Ring Road Project as a whole is a national highway project and, therefore, needs to be treated as part of existing National Highway 1A, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Puneet Gupta said: “It is not necessary to declare it a national highway under Section 2 of the NH Act, 1956 at least till it is completed,”

While the court noted that without any doubt Srinagar Ring Road is at-least proposed to be a part of national highway NH 1A’ it said: “Notwithstanding that a declaration in terms of Section 2 is yet to be made, the Central Government is obliged in law, in terms of Section 3A, to initiate the process of acquisition under the NH Act, 1956”.