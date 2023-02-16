Srinagar secures first rank among 156 districts in Country under Swachh Sarvekshan Grameen

Srinagar: In a major recognition, the Srinagar District has attained first rank among 156 Districts in the Country under Swach Sarvekshan Grameen with score of 137.70.

The Srinagar District has topped the rank by scoring better than Khargone District of Madhya Pradesh which has achieved 2nd rank by achieving score of 133.02 points followed by Badaun District of Uttar Pradesh with a score of 115.38.

The Swachh Survekshan Grameen is a ranking exercise taken up by the Government of India to assess rural areas for their levels of cleanliness and active implementation of Swachhata mission initiatives in a timely and innovative manner.