Srinagar Smart City is role model for other cities of country: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the two-day National Workshop of Smart Cities Mission on 'Streets & Public Spaces' in Srinagar, today.

In his address, the Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for organizing the national workshop in Srinagar. He welcomed the Mayors, Municipal Commissioners, Chief Executing Officers and officers representing 100 Smart Cities to J&K for knowledge sharing and experiential learning through project visits of Srinagar Smart City.

Most important element of a city is its people. With infrastructure and modern facilities, it is equally important to have vibrant public spaces to enhance aesthetics, ensure quality of life and bring positive change, solace in the lives of the citizens, the Lt Governor said.

“Srinagar Smart City is a role model for other cities of the country with impactful pedestrian plazas, recreational spaces by the waterfronts. One can feel the soul of this city with excellent urban design of streets and public spaces,” he said.

At the inaugural session, the Lt Governor talked about various initiatives like Srinagar Square, beautification of ghats to revive water transport, rejuvenation of lakefront, heritage conservation of Old City, beautification of under-utilized spaces making Srinagar a great inspiration for experts.

“Under the guidance of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, we are making committed efforts to strengthen the core infrastructure in a planned and sustainable manner,” he said.

“While developing Srinagar Smart City, we have adopted a human-centered approach and ensured elements of traditional art and culture, heritage, smart facilities, smart governance, and sustainability are based on social equity to provide high quality of life to the residents,” he added.