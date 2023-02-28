Srinagar to get Japanese Cherry Blossom Theme Garden

The meeting had elaborate deliberation on various issues regarding the project like procurement of planting material from Japan and technical guidance.

"Cherry Theme Garden' is a Rs 10 crore project, an extension plan for Tulip Garden, Srinagar to make it more attractive and magnificent for the visitors. The project is being facilitated by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

While highlighting broad contours of the project, Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Skeikh Fayaz Ahmad, said that there will be a requirement of about 2500 cherry trees in the first instance and certain varieties have been identified that will suit our place.

He said that the department will be preferably exporting plants in a phased manner to ascertain the behaviour of the plants and later go for expansion.