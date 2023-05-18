Srinagar to get state-of-the-art e-buses under Smart City project

Srinagar: To improve the summer capital’s public transport system, the government is going to launch a fleet of 100 Smart e-Buses in December this year under the Srinagar Smart City Project.

The first fleet of 25 “Smart Buses” will arrive in Srinagar by July this year, officials said. They said these Smart Buses will be equipped with features such as real-time tracking, on-board Wi-Fi and other services.

Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Project Iftikhar Kakroo told Greater Kashmir that till December, we will have 100 Smart Buses plying in the city.

“Out of 100 buses, we will receive the first batch of 25 buses by July,” he said.

The initiative has been taken to encourage more people to use public transportation, reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.

“The initiative will play a significant role in savings on ticketing costs. Apart from reducing pollution levels, the electric buses are also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like panic button, location system, CCTV, stop request system, and other security related features,” an official said.