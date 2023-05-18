Srinagar to get state-of-the-art e-buses under Smart City project

Srinagar: To improve the summer capital’s public transport system, the government is going to launch a fleet of 100 Smart e-Buses in December this year under the Srinagar Smart City Project.
The first fleet of 25 “Smart Buses” will arrive in Srinagar by July this year, officials said. They said these Smart Buses will be equipped with features such as real-time tracking, on-board Wi-Fi and other services.
Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Project Iftikhar Kakroo told Greater Kashmir that till December, we will have 100 Smart Buses plying in the city.
“Out of 100 buses, we will receive the first batch of 25 buses by July,” he said.
The initiative has been taken to encourage more people to use public transportation, reducing traffic congestion and improving air quality.
“The initiative will play a significant role in savings on ticketing costs. Apart from reducing pollution levels, the electric buses are also equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like panic button, location system, CCTV, stop request system, and other security related features,” an official said.
The transit bus system will be established in the city and these buses will ply on important routes connecting educational institutions and hospitals.
Last year, Chief secretary, Arun Kumar Mehta presided over a ceremony to sign an MoU with TATA Motors Ltd. and Chalo Mobility Pvt. Ltd. for the deployment of 200 electric buses in twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar here.
As per the officials, these buses are environment friendly and will also give a unique experience to the commuters.
RTO Kashmir, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari told Greater Kashmir that these electric buses which will run on different Srinagar routes would be a game changer.
"All the routes covering educational institutions, health institutions, schools, colleges and other important routes are considered. It will help people and prove beneficial for them," he added.
He said that they have identified 14 routes in total where these buses will ply.
As per him, these buses will run on Parimpora to Harwan Via Batamaloo, Flyover, Budshah Chowk, M.A. Road, Dalgate, Nehru Park, Chashma Shahi, Brain, Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan.
The electric buses will also ply from Parimpora to Hazratbal via Qamarwari, Cement Bridge, Noor Bagh, Sakidafar, Nawakadal, Rajorikadal, Gojwara, Hawal, Alamgari Bazar, Mill Stop, Botkadal, Lal Bazar, Umer Colony, Saderabal, Hazratbal University among other routes.