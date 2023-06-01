Srinagar to have fresh dog census

Srinagar: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation today constituted the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Monitoring Committee for effective implementation of the various activities related to sterilisation of stray animals. The committee will also commission a census of the dog population within the limits of its jurisdiction.

The order for constitution of the committee was issued by SMC Commissioner Athar Amir Khan, and has him as the Chairman. In addition, Dr SM Salim Khan, HoD Department of Community Medicine has been assigned the responsibility of representative of the Public Health Department. Dr Syed Mohammad Abbas, Chief Animal Husbandry Department is the representative from Animal Husbandry Department and also the representative of Society for Prevention of cruelty to Animals (SPCA). In addition, Dr Tawheed Ahmed Najar Municipality Veterinary Officer is the Jurisdictional Veterinarian Doctor.

The formation of this committee has been mandated under Animal Birth Control (dogs) Rules 2001. As per these rules, the ABC Monitoring Committee must also have 'at least two representatives from the Animal Welfare Organisations operating within the said local authority and a representative of the people who is a humanitarian or a well known individual who has experience in animal welfare in the locality'. However, currently, the Committee has not included any such representative.