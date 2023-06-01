Srinagar to have fresh dog census

Srinagar: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation today constituted the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Monitoring Committee for effective implementation of the various activities related to sterilisation of stray animals. The committee will also commission a census of the dog population within the limits of its jurisdiction.
The order for constitution of the committee was issued by SMC Commissioner Athar Amir Khan, and has him as the Chairman. In addition, Dr SM Salim Khan, HoD Department of Community Medicine has been assigned the responsibility of representative of the Public Health Department. Dr Syed Mohammad Abbas, Chief Animal Husbandry Department is the representative from Animal Husbandry Department and also the representative of Society for Prevention of cruelty to Animals (SPCA). In addition, Dr Tawheed Ahmed Najar Municipality Veterinary Officer is the Jurisdictional Veterinarian Doctor.
The formation of this committee has been mandated under Animal Birth Control (dogs) Rules 2001. As per these rules, the ABC Monitoring Committee must also have 'at least two representatives from the Animal Welfare Organisations operating within the said local authority and a representative of the people who is a humanitarian or a well known individual who has experience in animal welfare in the locality'. However, currently, the Committee has not included any such representative.
The committee has also been given the responsibility of carrying out a dog census.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SMC Commissioner said, the dog census will be carried out by the agency that has been entrusted with the sterilisation campaign. It will be done in a scientific manner, he said.
He said that dog sterilisation will take place at an expedited pace as the sterilization facility at Tengpora was ready for operation. "Things have moved a great deal in this direction," he said.
The mandate of the monitoring committee is to ensure that sterilisation activities for control of the dog population in Srinagar takes place in a well-coordinated and effective manner. This includes cruelty free practices in catching, transport, shelter, sterilisation and vaccination of dogs. The committee is also entrusted to look into dog-bite cases and ascertain the source of bite - a pet or a stray.
The Monitoring Committee will ensure area wise sterilisation and cover at least 70 percent of the dog population in a particular area, before taking up a new territory.