Srinagar youth Rubaitul Azad carves niche in graphic designing

Srinagar: Kashmiri youth have proved their mettle in different fields at local, national and global levels and graphic designing is no exception.

A youth Rubaitul Azad from Gulshan Nagar area of the summer capital has by dint of his hardwork and refined graphic design skills become a name in web design space.

“I was never academically inclined and preferred to spend his time exploring the world of technology and coding,” Azad said.

When he started his journey, his family members and relatives were “apprehensive” about how he was going to make a living just by using his laptop. “But I didn’t let my passion for technology go in vain and carried on to pursue my dream,” he said.