Srinagarites give Altaf Bukhari rousing reception

Srinagar: It was a carnival for Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari’s supporters at Sher-i-Kashmir (SK) Stadium in the heart of the city. The supporters mostly from Srinagar attended the rally and expressed their support for Bukhari.
From female folk singing Kashmiri songs in praise of Bukhari to youth chanting slogans expressing their support for Apni Party, the rally saw huge participation of people across all segments of the society. Banners with Bukhari’s life-size photographs were displayed at prominent places across all routes leading to Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.
Amid cold breeze, people mostly from Srinagar district to listened to Bukhari and other JKAP leaders present roadmap for the party as well as their vision for Jammu and Kashmir.
When Altaf Bukhari discussed the subject of unemployment and assured young people that he would keep working to create opportunities for their employability. his supporters cheered loudly.
“Other political leaders discuss the India-Pakistan issue and other issues, they prefer silence when it comes to unemployment because they have their own rules and it is because of their wrongdoings that the current unemployment rate is highest in the nation,” said Ajaz Ahmad, an Apni Party supporter.
“Altaf Bukhari on the other hand has a clear vision and a strong desire to confront the unemployment problem in J&K, which is the root of all evil in our society.”
Female audience members clapped enthusiastically after hearing Bukhari’s speech and his promise to give away 500 energy units for free. With living and energy expenses skyrocketing in Kashmir, a female supporter declared, “We are confident that when Altaf Bukhari comes to power he will ensure free electricity supply and to people of J&K.”