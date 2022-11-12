Srinagarites give Altaf Bukhari rousing reception

Srinagar: It was a carnival for Jammu Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Altaf Bukhari’s supporters at Sher-i-Kashmir (SK) Stadium in the heart of the city. The supporters mostly from Srinagar attended the rally and expressed their support for Bukhari.

From female folk singing Kashmiri songs in praise of Bukhari to youth chanting slogans expressing their support for Apni Party, the rally saw huge participation of people across all segments of the society. Banners with Bukhari’s life-size photographs were displayed at prominent places across all routes leading to Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.

Amid cold breeze, people mostly from Srinagar district to listened to Bukhari and other JKAP leaders present roadmap for the party as well as their vision for Jammu and Kashmir.