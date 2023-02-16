Srinagar’s air quality deteriorated in last 3 years

Srinagar: The air quality in Srinagar has been consistently deteriorating for the past three years, reveals the data compiled by the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Board (PCB).

Pollution Control Board (PCB) data accessed by news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) has revealed that the air quality has been deteriorating more in winters and Lasjan area has the most polluted air.

The Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM or PM 10) levels at all four stations in Srinagar have shown a steep rise in the last three years.