Srinagar’s Capex plan for 2022-23 reviewed

Srinagar: In order to discuss the plan proposals for District Capex Budget 2022-23, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of the District/Sectoral Officers at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed review with regard to the plan proposal of the Capex Budget for the financial year 2022-23 and exhorted the Officers to prioritize works as per the local demands having visible impact on the ground.

He further directed the departments to project only those works/projects which benefit maximum people in the shortest completion period.