Srinagar’s Capex plan for 2022-23 reviewed

Srinagar: In order to discuss the plan proposals for District Capex Budget 2022-23, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of the District/Sectoral Officers at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed review with regard to the plan proposal of the Capex Budget for the financial year 2022-23 and exhorted the Officers to prioritize works as per the local demands having visible impact on the ground.
He further directed the departments to project only those works/projects which benefit maximum people in the shortest completion period.
Reviewing the sector wise works plan for year 2022-23, the DC was informed that as many as 530 new works/projects have been proposed under, R&B, Elementary Education, Secondary Education, Youth Services & Sports, Health, Urban Development, PHE, Minor Irrigation NFB, Untied, DDC, BDC, and PRI Grants.
The DC directed all the line departments to submit the estimates and DPRs of all the proposed works within 2 days and work in synergy for speeding up the development pace in the district.
He also asked them to ensure that the proposed District Capex Plan is within already set parameters to yield desired results on ground for the larger benefit of the public.
On the occasion, Superintending Engineer R&B was asked to take up the works for construction of Passenger Stations/Sheds equipped with the latest technology at vital public intersections/approved Bus stops for the convenience of the people.