Srinagar’s sexagenarian Wazwaan chef aims to preserve tradition via modern food outlet

Baba, who opened his restaurant earlier this month, says that he started by introducing the wazwaan thali with all the main dishes served in wazwaan. He said that the restaurant is making additional authentic dishes on order and have kept takeaway available as well. Having trained over 1500 people in his four decades of experience, he said that he wants his humble restaurant to become a center of learning and authentic food so that people from his restaurant will be able to keep the profession alive, which is on a decline.

His son, Mohammad Noumaan said that he wants to follow the footsteps of his father through the restaurant.

“Our generation is tech-savvy and I want to use that expertise and use social media to promote this culture of authentic wazwaan. We have social media pages, and we have also collaborated with food delivery apps like Gatoes so that authentic food will be available at the click of a button,” Noumaan said.

He said that they also want to add many middle-eastern dishes and Turkish dishes as the same is very popular. He said that the aim of the outlet would be to be the true representation of Kashmiri wazwaan.

Ghulam Nabi Baba said that authentic food is always loved, and unfortunately, Kashmir wazwaan has been degraded by unprofessionalism and wrong representation outside Kashmir also. He said that through his restaurant, he not only wants to give employment to people, but also wants to take the restaurant wazwaan to an authentic level. He aims to open a chain of his restaurant that will provide employment not only to the next generation but also to every individual who wants to learn and serve people.