Srinagar's wood carving artisans face stiff competition from imported items

Srinagar: Mehraj ud Din, a septuagenarian craftsman in Khanyar in the old city, is toiling away on a walnut wood in a dimly lit chamber in the centre of a dilapidated house, carving delicate designs with his grimy hands that represent decades of toil.

This art form has reached the point of "extinction," according to Mehraj ud Din, who is involved in the wood carving industry.

"Early on, not only from inside J&K but also from beyond, there was a great demand for wood-carved products. But now that demand has plummeted, it is at its lowest point since consumers prefer readily available premade goods like panelling more than this art form," Mehraj added.