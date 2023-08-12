SSB, J&K Police organise Tiranga rally at Rangreth

Srinagar: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along with J&K Police organised Tiranga Rally at Rangreth here.

"SHQ(SPL.OPS) SSB Srinagar commemorated the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ by organising Tiranga rally in Rangreth under the theme ‘*Meri Maati Mera Desh- Mitti ko naman, Veeron ko Vandan."

The massive rally was organised along with police personnel from Police Post Rangreth, to show respect and honour the sacrifices of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of serving the nation,” SSB said in a statement.

“The rally witnessed enthusiastic participation from the troops of SSB, JKP and Kashmiri people. SSB wished the nation for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and welcomed the upcoming “Azadi ka Amrit Kal”.

The Tiranga rally symbolised the commitment of SSB to the nation building and aimed at invoking the feelings of Patriotism amongst the people.

The rally ended by paying tribute to the martyrs and national flag and the personnel of SSB pledged for endeavouring to fulfil the dreams, vision and aspirations of the martyrs and the people of India,” the statement added.