SSCAF reviews projects taken up by SSCL

Detailed discussion was held regarding various projects taken up by SSCL. Thereafter, valuable suggestions, views and inputs were shared by all the participant which were duly noted by the Srinagar Smart City team including development of Museum cum Art Gallery by SSCL in collaboration with Handicrafts Department; Parking Slots in DownTown area, Traffic lights for pedestrians, etc.

The participant expressed their unending support to SSCL for successful and timely completion of the projects.

The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to all participants and an acknowledgment for the active support of all the line departments, various organisations, traders’ fraternity and members of civil society and hard work of the Srinagar Smart City Limited team.