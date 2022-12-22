SSCAF reviews projects taken up by SSCL

Srinagar: A meeting of Srinagar Smart City Advisory Forum (SSCAF) was held today here.
The meeting was attended by Commissioner SMC/ CEO SSCL, Joint Commissioner (Admin) SMC/ACEO SSCL, Chief Engineer PW(R&B) Department, Chief Engineer KPDCL,Chief Engineer SSCL, GM P&UD SSCL, SSP Traffic, Secretary SDA, Deputy Director Tourism, Executive Engineer LCMA, Executive Engineer KPDCL,other officers of SSCL; along with traders’ fraternity and members of Civil society.
CEO Srinagar Smart City, Athar Aamir Khan made a presentation on the various projects under Smart City Mission including Pedestrianisation of City, Re-development of Ghanta Ghar, Water Transport, ITMS, city beautification, central business district up-gradation, e-Bicycle sharing, Heritage conservation and Downtown Renewal, Cycle Tracks, Integrated Solid Waste Management, Dal Lake front development, e-Buses.
Detailed discussion was held regarding various projects taken up by SSCL. Thereafter, valuable suggestions, views and inputs were shared by all the participant which were duly noted by the Srinagar Smart City team including development of Museum cum Art Gallery by SSCL in collaboration with Handicrafts Department; Parking Slots in DownTown area, Traffic lights for pedestrians, etc.
The participant expressed their unending support to SSCL for successful and timely completion of the projects.
The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to all participants and an acknowledgment for the active support of all the line departments, various organisations, traders’ fraternity and members of civil society and hard work of the Srinagar Smart City Limited team.