SSP RAKESH BALWAL DIRECTS TEAM SRINAGAR FOR PUBLIC CENTRIC APPROACH | City Police Chief sets targets for 2023

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal today chaired a comprehensive year-end meeting in District Police Office here.

The meeting was attended by all zonal SPs, SP/Hqs, SP/PC, all DySPs all SHOs, DOs, all PC camp incharges.

“The main agenda of the meeting was to take appraisal of the work done during the past year 2022. The good work done during the preceding year was appreciated and a stock of crime disposal, public-centric Policing, Investigation work, law and order work, anti-militancy work, measures for protection of vulnerable sections of society like Kashmiri Pandits, non local-labourers, vulnerable locals was also taken,” police spokesperson said in a statement.