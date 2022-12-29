SSP RAKESH BALWAL DIRECTS TEAM SRINAGAR FOR PUBLIC CENTRIC APPROACH | City Police Chief sets targets for 2023

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal today chaired a comprehensive year-end meeting in District Police Office here.
The meeting was attended by all zonal SPs, SP/Hqs, SP/PC, all DySPs all SHOs, DOs, all PC camp incharges.
“The main agenda of the meeting was to take appraisal of the work done during the past year 2022. The good work done during the preceding year was appreciated and a stock of crime disposal, public-centric Policing, Investigation work, law and order work, anti-militancy work, measures for protection of vulnerable sections of society like Kashmiri Pandits, non local-labourers, vulnerable locals was also taken,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“Stress was also laid by the SSP Srinagar on transparency, working tirelessly against drug menace and being ruthless in eliminating this menace. Emphasis was laid on prevention and tackling of social crimes, crimes against women and most importantly improving public-police relations by making public as equal stakeholder for developing a crime free society.
Tangible targets were set for the coming year and the officers were directed to ensure that the work done during 2022 is taken to next level during the coming year 2023.
Rakesh Balwal also set targets for all officers vis a vis crime disposal and services like timely verification as envisaged in Public Services guarantee Act,” the statement added.