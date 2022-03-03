SSP Srinagar felicitates position holders of 12th class examination

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal today felicitated students of the summer capital who have secured top positions in Higher Secondary part two examination 2021-22.

The SSP was chief guest of the event. Besides SP Hqrs Srinagar and other officers of Srinagar Police were also present.

The SSP felicitated 10 meritorious students of the district with mementos and appreciation letters.