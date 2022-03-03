SSP Srinagar felicitates position holders of 12th class examination

Srinagar: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal today felicitated students of the summer capital who have secured top positions in Higher Secondary part two examination 2021-22.
The SSP was chief guest of the event. Besides SP Hqrs Srinagar and other officers of Srinagar Police were also present.
The SSP felicitated 10 meritorious students of the district with mementos and appreciation letters.
The SSP while interacting with the meritorious students congratulated them for their brilliant performance in studies which resulted to their remarkable success. “You would inspire other students to excel in their studies and academics,” the SSP said while appreciating efforts of the teachers, guardians and parents in their achievement.
“The objective of this event was to encourage the meritorious students in the field of academics to boost their courage for further studies to crack National Level Exams,” he added.