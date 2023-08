Srinagar: A review meeting regarding crime and security issues was held in Srinagar on Thursday, police said.

Srinagar Police tweeted that the crime cum security meeting was chaired by SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal at SSP office, Srinagar.

"This was attended by all SPs, DySPs, CPO, SHOs & DOs. Focus was on combating the menace of drugs with full force of law. General Security, law & order was also discussed in detail, "it said.