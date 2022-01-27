SSP Srinagar orders in-situ promotion of 225 officials

Srinagar: SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal has ordered In-situ grade promotion in favour officials of District Police Srinagar.
In a statement, police spokesperson said the promotions were approved by the Departmental Promotion constituted for the purpose.
The promotes include 219 constables and six followers, who had completed nine years of satisfactory service in one rank.
“Felicitating the promoted officials, SSP Srinagar has extended his warm greetings to them and their families and hoped that the promotions would encourage workmanship in the cadre. He further advised them to work with more zeal and zest for the betterment of the department and society as a whole,” the statement said