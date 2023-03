Srinagar: Residents of Soura area here have demanded starting of e-rickshaw service from the locality to Gulab Bagh via Rangpora.

A delegation from the area led by Bashir Ahmad said that Soura residents face problems to reach 90-feet road and Gulab Bagh in absence of transport service.

“We appeal to the RTO Kashmir to look into the matter and start e-rickshaw service on the route,” they said.