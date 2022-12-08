Status of Jal Jeevan Survekshan reviewed

Srinagar: In order to assess the performance and review the functionality status of Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in all rural households of the District, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here. At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review about progress achieved with regard to set parameters and indicators under JJM Survekshan including Har Ghar Jal certification by Gram Sabhas, Water Quality Testing/Monitoring & Surveillance and Institutional Arrangements.

The DC also asked them to complete Skill training/programmes of the resources by December 12 by involving members of Panchayat Raj institutions. He directed the Officers to adhere strictly to the laid guidelines and maintain the highest level of transparency and accountability in the implementation process.